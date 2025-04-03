Biltmore Family Office LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Biltmore Family Office LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,694,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,077,000 after acquiring an additional 187,065 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $673,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 30,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 15,920 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 163.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 16,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 10,553 shares during the period. Finally, Swmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 24,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VWO opened at $45.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $117.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.59. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $49.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.41 and a 200 day moving average of $45.75.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0468 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

