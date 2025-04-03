Biltmore Family Office LLC Lowers Position in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Biltmore Family Office LLC reduced its position in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Solventum were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Solventum by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,460,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,992,000 after buying an additional 112,686 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Solventum by 1,587.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 67,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 63,949 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in shares of Solventum by 292.0% during the 4th quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Solventum by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Solventum by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period.

Solventum Stock Performance

NYSE:SOLV opened at $76.54 on Thursday. Solventum Co. has a 1-year low of $47.16 and a 1-year high of $85.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion and a PE ratio of 27.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on SOLV shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Solventum from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Solventum from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Solventum from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Solventum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.86.

Solventum Profile

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

