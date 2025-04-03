Biltmore Family Office LLC Sells 212 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Biltmore Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $126.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.50. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.21 and a fifty-two week high of $150.57.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.1212 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This is an increase from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

