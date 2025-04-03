Biltmore Family Office LLC Sells 433 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Biltmore Family Office LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,903,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,647,759 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,322,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,941 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,649,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,100 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,059,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 6,262,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,922,000 after purchasing an additional 248,778 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSV stock opened at $78.06 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.72 and a 1-year high of $79.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.70.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a $0.2474 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.