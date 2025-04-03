Biltmore Family Office LLC Sells 4,610 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Biltmore Family Office LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 57.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,610 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 62,207,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,499,123,000 after acquiring an additional 19,216,938 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $237,761,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9,889.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 544,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,154,000 after purchasing an additional 539,279 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $24,598,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,059,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,261,000 after buying an additional 198,719 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $86.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.94 and a 200-day moving average of $89.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.36 and a fifty-two week high of $96.01.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

