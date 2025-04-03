Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,800 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the February 28th total of 81,700 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 384,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Biofrontera Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BFRI opened at $0.80 on Thursday. Biofrontera has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $2.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.01.

Institutional Trading of Biofrontera

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosalind Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Biofrontera by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 811,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 316,428 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Biofrontera by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 811,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 309,663 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Biofrontera during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

About Biofrontera

Biofrontera Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company's products are used for the treatment of actinic keratoses, which are pre-cancerous skin lesions, as well as impetigo, a bacterial skin infection.

