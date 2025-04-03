BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CMO Todd Berard Sells 8,902 Shares

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) CMO Todd Berard sold 8,902 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $201,719.32. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 135,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,080,762.96. This represents a 6.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Todd Berard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 11th, Todd Berard sold 1,577 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $39,425.00.

On Monday, March 3rd, Todd Berard sold 424 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $10,795.04.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Todd Berard sold 102 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $2,707.08.

On Monday, January 6th, Todd Berard sold 343 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $9,267.86.

BioLife Solutions Stock Performance

BLFS stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.44. 591,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,590. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.84 and a 52 week high of $29.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -21.17 and a beta of 2.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.32. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 38.98%. The business had revenue of $22.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLFS. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Northland Securities boosted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.86.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

