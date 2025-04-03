Bioxytran (OTCMKTS:BIXT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Bioxytran (OTCMKTS:BIXT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS BIXT traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.13. The company had a trading volume of 245,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,622. Bioxytran has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.10. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 million, a PE ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 2.00.

Bioxytran, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs to address hypoxia in humans. The company’s lead drug candidate is BXT-25, an oxygen-carrying small molecule consisting of bovine hemoglobin stabilized with a co-polymer for use in the treatment of hypoxic conditions in the brain resulting from stroke, and hypoxic conditions in wounds to prevent necrosis and to promote healing.

