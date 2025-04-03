Bioxytran (OTCMKTS:BIXT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Bioxytran (OTCMKTS:BIXT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Bioxytran Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BIXT traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.13. The company had a trading volume of 245,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,622. Bioxytran has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.10. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 million, a PE ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 2.00.
Bioxytran Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bioxytran
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Shares of RH Down Nearly 40%: Where Investors Can Turn To Now
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Tariffs, Spin-Out, and R2 Updates Are Positive Signs for Rivian
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Cathie Wood Loads Up on Baidu—Is It the Right Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Bioxytran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioxytran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.