Bioxytran (OTCMKTS:BIXT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2025

Bioxytran (OTCMKTS:BIXTGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Bioxytran Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BIXT traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.13. The company had a trading volume of 245,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,622. Bioxytran has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.10. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 million, a PE ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 2.00.

Bioxytran Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bioxytran, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs to address hypoxia in humans. The company’s lead drug candidate is BXT-25, an oxygen-carrying small molecule consisting of bovine hemoglobin stabilized with a co-polymer for use in the treatment of hypoxic conditions in the brain resulting from stroke, and hypoxic conditions in wounds to prevent necrosis and to promote healing.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Bioxytran (OTCMKTS:BIXT)

Receive News & Ratings for Bioxytran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioxytran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.