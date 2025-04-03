Bitcoiva Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $71.19 Million (BCA)

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Bitcoiva has a total market cap of $71.19 million and approximately $180,414.40 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoiva has traded down 9.6% against the dollar. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be bought for $4.44 or 0.00005402 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00006959 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82,132.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $296.00 or 0.00360391 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00036405 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bitcoiva Coin Profile

Bitcoiva is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoiva is bitcoiva.com.

Bitcoiva Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 4.47455664 USD and is up 3.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $285,758.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiva should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoiva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

