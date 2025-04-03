BitTorrent-New (BTT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $25.66 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. BitTorrent-New has a total market capitalization of $618.47 million and approximately $25.66 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000282 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000338 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BitTorrent-New (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 986,061,142,857,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent [New] (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent [New] has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 986,061,142,857,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent [New] is 0.00000064 USD and is down -2.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 188 active market(s) with $23,823,954.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

