BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.080-0.100 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $504.0 million-$534.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $548.4 million. BlackBerry also updated its FY26 guidance to $0.08-0.10 EPS.

BlackBerry Price Performance

BB opened at $3.38 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 1.30. BlackBerry has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $6.24.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $141.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.56 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 21.16%. BlackBerry’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BlackBerry will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on BB. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.25 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. TD Cowen upgraded BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.25 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackBerry presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.91.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BlackBerry

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 12,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $50,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 278,306 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,224. This represents a 4.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jay P. Chai sold 24,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total transaction of $102,340.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,308 shares of company stock valued at $281,914 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackBerry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.