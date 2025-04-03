BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.12 and last traded at $14.39, with a volume of 781283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.35.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.72.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.2872 dividend. This represents a $3.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 23.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

About BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCAT. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, CF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,501,000. 36.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

