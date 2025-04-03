BlackRock Core Bond Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:BHK)

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0746 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

BlackRock Core Bond Trust stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.98. 176,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,410. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $12.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.99.

Get BlackRock Core Bond Trust alerts:

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.