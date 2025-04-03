BlackRock Core Bond Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:BHK)

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0746 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust Stock Up 0.1 %
BlackRock Core Bond Trust stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.98. 176,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,410. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $12.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.99.
About BlackRock Core Bond Trust
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Core Bond Trust
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Tariffs, Spin-Out, and R2 Updates Are Positive Signs for Rivian
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Cathie Wood Loads Up on Baidu—Is It the Right Time to Buy?
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Big Buybacks: 3 Large Caps Exceed 5% Repurchase Power
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.