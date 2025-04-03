BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:BKT)

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0882 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.
BlackRock Income Trust Stock Performance
BlackRock Income Trust stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $11.98. 92,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,891. BlackRock Income Trust has a 1 year low of $11.06 and a 1 year high of $12.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.86.
BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile
