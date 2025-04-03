BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:BKT)

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0882 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

BlackRock Income Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock Income Trust stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $11.98. 92,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,891. BlackRock Income Trust has a 1 year low of $11.06 and a 1 year high of $12.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.86.

Get BlackRock Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.