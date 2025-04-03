BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,100 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the February 28th total of 39,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Price Performance

NYSE:BLE opened at $10.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.63. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $11.41.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 1,301,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,708,000 after purchasing an additional 327,419 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 184,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 12,928 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 267,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 17,339 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

