BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,100 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the February 28th total of 39,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
NYSE:BLE opened at $10.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.63. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $11.41.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th.
BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.
