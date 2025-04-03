BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Stock Performance
NYSE MVT remained flat at $10.66 on Thursday. 46,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,001. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.92. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 52 week low of $10.33 and a 52 week high of $11.97.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Company Profile
