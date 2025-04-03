BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2025

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVTGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Stock Performance

NYSE MVT remained flat at $10.66 on Thursday. 46,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,001. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.92. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 52 week low of $10.33 and a 52 week high of $11.97.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II (NYSE:MVT)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.