BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Short Interest Up 19.1% in March

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the February 28th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity at BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

In other BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total transaction of $53,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,206,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,142,581.25. The trade was a 0.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 124,289 shares of company stock worth $1,455,785 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPA. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 37,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 18,743 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $198,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $546,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 78,437 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

Shares of MPA traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.23. 69,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,555. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $11.11 and a 12 month high of $12.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.93.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%.

About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

