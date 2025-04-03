BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MYI)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0555 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has raised its dividend by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.

NYSE MYI traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $10.97. The stock had a trading volume of 306,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,980. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a 1 year low of $10.73 and a 1 year high of $12.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.31.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

