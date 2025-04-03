BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0929 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BBN traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,311. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.72. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $15.39 and a 12-month high of $18.42.
About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Tariffs, Spin-Out, and R2 Updates Are Positive Signs for Rivian
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Cathie Wood Loads Up on Baidu—Is It the Right Time to Buy?
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Big Buybacks: 3 Large Caps Exceed 5% Repurchase Power
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.