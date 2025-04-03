BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0929 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

Shares of NYSE BBN traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,311. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.72. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $15.39 and a 12-month high of $18.42.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

