BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $115.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stephens cut their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $103.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.79. BOK Financial has a 1 year low of $85.02 and a 1 year high of $121.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.20.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.15. BOK Financial had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 9.86%. Analysts predict that BOK Financial will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOKF. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 8,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

