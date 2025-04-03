Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Short Interest Update

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 379,500 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the February 28th total of 445,600 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 89,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total transaction of $56,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,226,455.42. The trade was a 1.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bowman Consulting Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,730,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,757,000 after buying an additional 128,981 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 800,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,979,000 after acquiring an additional 13,198 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 16.3% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 482,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,627,000 after acquiring an additional 67,708 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 373,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,317,000 after purchasing an additional 46,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 326,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after purchasing an additional 27,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Bowman Consulting Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BWMN opened at $21.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.76 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.87. Bowman Consulting Group has a 12 month low of $17.90 and a 12 month high of $36.65.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). Bowman Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $113.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.00 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BWMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley upgraded Bowman Consulting Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $36.50 to $30.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.83.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

See Also

