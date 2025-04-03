Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Great Southern Bancorp worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 11.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 62,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,562,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Great Southern Bancorp from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Great Southern Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of GSBC stock opened at $55.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $645.43 million, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.74 and a 12 month high of $68.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.52.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.05). Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 17.40%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Great Southern Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Great Southern Bancorp

In related news, VP Kevin L. Baker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $300,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14 shares in the company, valued at $840.28. This trade represents a 99.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

