BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,900 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the February 28th total of 85,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 44,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of LND traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.91. The stock had a trading volume of 10,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $401.49 million, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.99. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a 52 week low of $3.49 and a 52 week high of $5.20.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 21.88%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 817,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 228,488 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the 4th quarter valued at $499,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 48,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 21,419 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 227.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 30,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 21,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. 1.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil and internationally. It operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, livestock, Cotton, and Other.

