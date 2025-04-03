Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ BYFC opened at $6.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Broadway Financial has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $9.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.60 million, a PE ratio of 169.04 and a beta of 0.73.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 1.44%.

Institutional Trading of Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Broadway Financial stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Broadway Financial Co. ( NASDAQ:BYFC Free Report ) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,559 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.24% of Broadway Financial worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

