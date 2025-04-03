Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Broadway Financial Stock Performance
NASDAQ BYFC opened at $6.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Broadway Financial has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $9.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.60 million, a PE ratio of 169.04 and a beta of 0.73.
Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 1.44%.
Broadway Financial Company Profile
Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.
