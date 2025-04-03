Brokerages Set Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) PT at $148.14

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $148.14.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $117.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Alibaba Group Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of BABA opened at $129.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $308.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $68.36 and a 1 year high of $148.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.55.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.07). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.19 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

