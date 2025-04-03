Brokerages Set PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Price Target at C$30.67

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$30.67.
PSK has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank raised shares of PrairieSky Royalty to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. National Bankshares raised their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.
PrairieSky Royalty Ltd is the owner of subsurface mineral rights on a variety of royalty properties in western Canada. The company encourages third parties to develop these properties, while also seeking additional petroleum and natural gas royalty assets. Once PrairieSky has given a third party the right to explore, develop, or produce on its properties, the company collects royalty revenue from the development of petroleum and natural gas.
