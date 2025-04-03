Brokerages Set Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) Price Target at $8.86

Shares of Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.86.

Several research firms have weighed in on VOR. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma from $17.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Vor Biopharma from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Friday, March 21st.

Get Vor Biopharma alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Vor Biopharma

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vor Biopharma

Vor Biopharma Trading Up 2.3 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOR. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 163,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 25,930 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 157,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 44,252 shares during the last quarter. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York bought a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 39,646,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,007,000 after purchasing an additional 16,897,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VOR opened at $0.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of -0.40. Vor Biopharma has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $2.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.00.

About Vor Biopharma

(Get Free Report

Vor Biopharma Inc operates as a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company. Its lead product is tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), an engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) product candidate that is in phase 1/2 trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vor Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vor Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.