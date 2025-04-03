Brokerages Set Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) Price Target at $8.86

Shares of Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VORGet Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.86.

Several research firms have weighed in on VOR. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma from $17.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Vor Biopharma from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Friday, March 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vor Biopharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOR. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 163,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 25,930 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 157,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 44,252 shares during the last quarter. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York bought a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 39,646,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,007,000 after purchasing an additional 16,897,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VOR opened at $0.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of -0.40. Vor Biopharma has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $2.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.00.

Vor Biopharma Inc operates as a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company. Its lead product is tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), an engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) product candidate that is in phase 1/2 trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.

