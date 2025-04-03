Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Buys 29 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 37.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on CHTR shares. Citigroup began coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Friday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $393.18.

Charter Communications Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $379.27 on Thursday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $236.08 and a 1 year high of $415.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $360.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $357.46. The company has a market cap of $53.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $10.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $0.96. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 9.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Charter Communications

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.