Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Buys Shares of 400 Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 400 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Synaptics by 4.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 447,881 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,747,000 after buying an additional 17,119 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 111.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 79,777 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,189,000 after acquiring an additional 42,101 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in Synaptics by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 47,837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 16,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new position in Synaptics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $844,000. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synaptics Stock Performance

SYNA stock opened at $63.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $98.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Synaptics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synaptics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Synaptics

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ken Rizvi purchased 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.15 per share, for a total transaction of $248,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 27,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,614.50. This trade represents a 14.98 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

See Also

