Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Invests $47,000 in YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:NVDY)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:NVDY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDY. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new stake in shares of YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Westend Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF by 131.6% during the fourth quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 32,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 18,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF by 39.9% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 177,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after acquiring an additional 50,734 shares during the last quarter.

YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NVDY stock opened at $15.61 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.39. YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $31.77.

About YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF

The YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF (NVDY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Nvidia stock (NVDA) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys.

