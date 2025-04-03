Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Invests $50,000 in MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MARA by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,782,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $650,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706,271 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MARA by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,157,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,115,000 after purchasing an additional 378,542 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in MARA by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,039,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,354 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in MARA by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,028,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,787,000 after purchasing an additional 372,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MARA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,413,000. 44.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MARA Stock Performance

NASDAQ MARA opened at $12.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 6.09. MARA Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $30.28.

Insider Transactions at MARA

MARA ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $1.56. MARA had a net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $214.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.11 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MARA news, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of MARA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $255,677.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,773,788 shares in the company, valued at $27,156,694.28. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $458,783.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,910,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,232,861.24. The trade was a 0.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,710 shares of company stock worth $1,226,825 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MARA shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on MARA from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of MARA from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of MARA from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of MARA in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MARA in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.80.

About MARA

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

