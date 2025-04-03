Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Invests $53,000 in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF (NYSEARCA:OCTW)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF (NYSEARCA:OCTW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF by 10,620.0% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF by 158.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 24,287 shares in the last quarter.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:OCTW opened at $35.31 on Thursday. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF has a 52-week low of $33.50 and a 52-week high of $36.33. The company has a market capitalization of $435.37 million, a PE ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.70 and a 200-day moving average of $35.53.

About AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF (OCTW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. OCTW was launched on Sep 30, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

