Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Makes New $27,000 Investment in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 974 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,722,999 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $348,666,000 after purchasing an additional 45,513 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,526,941 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $179,087,000 after buying an additional 677,316 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,470,903 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $196,187,000 after acquiring an additional 23,946 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 18.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,895,776 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $139,703,000 after acquiring an additional 618,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,520,062 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $90,393,000 after purchasing an additional 24,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ST. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.08.

Sensata Technologies Stock Up 1.8 %

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $24.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.47. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1-year low of $23.68 and a 1-year high of $43.14. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 17.54%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Sensata Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.