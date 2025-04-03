Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 469 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lowered its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $322,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 12,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 11,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF stock opened at $27.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.16. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a one year low of $23.61 and a one year high of $30.07.

About Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FREL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.