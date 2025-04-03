Bryce Point Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 22,318 Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Tidewater by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Tidewater by 3.5% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tidewater by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tidewater by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 17,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tidewater by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDW stock opened at $43.34 on Thursday. Tidewater Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.65 and a 1 year high of $111.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.89.

TDW has been the topic of several research reports. Pickering Energy Partners downgraded Tidewater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Tidewater from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

In other news, Director Robert Robotti purchased 1,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.95 per share, with a total value of $72,481.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,183,670 shares in the company, valued at $89,421,286.50. The trade was a 0.08 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

