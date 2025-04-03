Bryce Point Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 30,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 10,566 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 31,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,369,000 after buying an additional 15,179 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 239.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 647,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,558,000 after buying an additional 457,137 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Waste Connections by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,983,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $683,430,000 after acquiring an additional 310,449 shares in the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of WCN stock opened at $196.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.13. The company has a market cap of $50.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.81. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.34 and a 12-month high of $197.74.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.04). Waste Connections had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 15.54%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 52.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on WCN. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Waste Connections from $199.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $196.00 to $192.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.00.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

