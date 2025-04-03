Bryce Point Capital LLC Invests $552,000 in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Bryce Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,990,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $610,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,967 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,204,000 after buying an additional 6,913 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 502,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,007,000 after buying an additional 94,884 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 4.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,316,000 after buying an additional 13,509 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

Valmont Industries stock opened at $296.48 on Thursday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.01 and a twelve month high of $379.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $326.61 and its 200 day moving average is $320.51.

Valmont Industries Increases Dividend

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 8.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VMI shares. DA Davidson cut Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com lowered Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 29th. William Blair downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $387.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

