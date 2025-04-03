Bryce Point Capital LLC Invests $938,000 in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BOOT. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 201.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 1,430.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Boot Barn by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Boot Barn by 212.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BOOT shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Boot Barn from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $181.00 price target (up from $179.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.92.

Boot Barn Price Performance

BOOT opened at $115.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.64. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.31 and a 12 month high of $176.64.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.38. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 17.11%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

