Bryce Point Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Bryce Point Capital LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,020 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EA. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 338,870 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $49,577,000 after buying an additional 80,968 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,430,409 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $648,169,000 after acquiring an additional 270,991 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $10,990,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,702,586 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $978,650,000 after acquiring an additional 30,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 146.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 491,286 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $71,878,000 after purchasing an additional 292,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EA shares. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.65.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

NASDAQ:EA opened at $144.87 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.63. The firm has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.78. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $115.21 and a one year high of $168.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The game software company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($1.07). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 14.28%. Research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,216 shares in the company, valued at $3,801,320. This represents a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $215,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,721.70. The trade was a 6.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,000 shares of company stock worth $3,015,990 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

