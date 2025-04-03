Bryce Point Capital LLC Takes $562,000 Position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Bryce Point Capital LLC bought a new position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000. Bryce Point Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Jack in the Box at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JACK. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter worth about $7,655,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 440,619 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,347,000 after purchasing an additional 163,834 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Jack in the Box by 178.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 196,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,192,000 after purchasing an additional 126,101 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 70.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 216,117 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,060,000 after buying an additional 89,649 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 191.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 88,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after buying an additional 57,810 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JACK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack in the Box currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.25.

Jack in the Box Price Performance

JACK opened at $26.53 on Thursday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.88 and a 12-month high of $65.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.30 million, a PE ratio of -13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.59.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.21. Jack in the Box had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $469.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.47 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -82.63%.

Jack in the Box Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

