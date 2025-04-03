BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.37 and traded as high as C$3.43. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$3.40, with a volume of 79,878 shares traded.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.37 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$298.31 million, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.47.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Since 2006, BTB owns and manages properties across Canada. BTB REIT invests in industrial, off-downtown core office and necessity-based commercial properties for the benefit of its investors.

