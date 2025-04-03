Bushido Capital US Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SMRI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bushido Capital US Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SMRI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the February 28th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Bushido Capital US Equity ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Bushido Capital US Equity ETF stock opened at $31.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.88 and its 200 day moving average is $31.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.83 million, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.76. Bushido Capital US Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.86 and a 1 year high of $33.98.

Get Bushido Capital US Equity ETF alerts:

Bushido Capital US Equity ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.1386 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%.

About Bushido Capital US Equity ETF

The Bushido Capital US Equity ETF (SMRI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively manages an equally weighted portfolio of 30 to 50 US stocks believed to be undervalued but financially attractive. The funds stock selection involves a fundamental value approach.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bushido Capital US Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bushido Capital US Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.