Caffyns (LON:CFYN) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Caffyns plc (LON:CFYN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 400 ($5.19) and last traded at GBX 400 ($5.19), with a volume of 2 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 450 ($5.84).

Caffyns Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £10.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 437.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 443.31.

About Caffyns

Caffyns plc operates as a motor vehicle retailer in the south-east of the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of new and used cars; and sells tires, oil, parts, and accessories, as well as provides aftersales, maintenance, and other services. It provides products of various brands, such as Audi, CUPRA, Lotus, MG, SEAT, Skoda, Vauxhall, Volkswagen and Volvo.

