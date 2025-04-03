Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLBEY) Short Interest Update

Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLBEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the February 28th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Calbee stock opened at C$4.66 on Thursday. Calbee has a one year low of C$4.42 and a one year high of C$6.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.12.

Calbee, Inc engages in the production and sale of snacks and other food products in Japan, North America, Greater China, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. It offers potato-based, flour-based, corn-and bean-based, and other food snacks, as well as wheat, cereals, and granola. The company markets its products under the Potato Chips, JagaRico, Harvest Snaps, Honey Butter Chip, Kappa Ebisen, Seabrook, Sapporo Potato, Sayaendo, Jagabee, and the Frugra brands.

