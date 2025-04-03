Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLBEY) Short Interest Update

Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLBEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the February 28th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Calbee Price Performance
Calbee stock opened at C$4.66 on Thursday. Calbee has a one year low of C$4.42 and a one year high of C$6.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.12.
About Calbee
