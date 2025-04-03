Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.46 and last traded at $15.14, with a volume of 420711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.83.

Separately, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Caleres from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.38. The company has a market cap of $517.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.82.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Caleres had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $639.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.12%.

In other news, Director Lori Greeley purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $159,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $177,700. This trade represents a 900.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kyle Gendreau acquired 5,000 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $99,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,650. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Caleres by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,223,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,653,000 after purchasing an additional 50,041 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Caleres by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,049,895 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,475,000 after buying an additional 167,326 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caleres by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,835,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,648,000 after acquiring an additional 56,346 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Caleres by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,519,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,233,000 after acquiring an additional 46,230 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Caleres by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,148,219 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,593,000 after acquiring an additional 105,392 shares in the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

