California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 12,183 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 485,819 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,183 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Nutanix worth $29,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 150.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 27,502 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 886,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,516,000 after purchasing an additional 29,241 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 75.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Nutanix by 0.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 114,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,807,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 9.6% in the third quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 5,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. 85.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 95,852 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $6,709,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 540,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,832,410. The trade was a 15.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Groen Max Pieter De sold 5,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $409,805,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,354,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,988,924.32. This trade represents a 32.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,610,886 shares of company stock worth $417,646,356. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Nutanix from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutanix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.79.

Nutanix stock opened at $71.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.91, a PEG ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.04. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.35 and a 12 month high of $79.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.60.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

