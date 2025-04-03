Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 59,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 31,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Family Investment Center Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Lpwm LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 16,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB opened at $49.54 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.24 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.34.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.1317 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.