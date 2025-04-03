Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Raises Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 62.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,904,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 729,433 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 32.9% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV owned approximately 0.21% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $1,026,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22,099.4% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,046,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,422,195,000 after acquiring an additional 35,884,088 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,517,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,520,679,000 after buying an additional 2,516,003 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $14,232,829,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,624,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879,321 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,202,879,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $518.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $539.26 and a 200 day moving average of $539.77. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $453.90 and a 52 week high of $563.92.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $1.8121 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous dividend of $1.78.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

