Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Sells 37,954 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV reduced its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 54.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,954 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $82.02 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $74.08 and a 12 month high of $85.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.86.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

