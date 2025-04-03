Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Camden National from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Camden National in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Camden National Stock Up 0.2 %

CAC stock opened at $40.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.30. The stock has a market cap of $679.83 million, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.73. Camden National has a fifty-two week low of $28.62 and a fifty-two week high of $50.07.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.14. Camden National had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 18.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Camden National will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camden National by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Camden National by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Camden National by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Camden National by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Camden National by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

